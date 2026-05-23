US says 100 commercial vessels redirected from Strait of Hormuz CENTCOM says US forces ‘redirected 100 vessels, disabled four, and allowed 26 humanitarian aid ships to pass’

The US said Saturday that it has so far redirected 100 commercial vessels and disabled four others to enforce President Donald Trump’s blockade on ships traveling to and from Iranian ports via the Strait of Hormuz.

“Over the past six weeks, more than 15,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Airmen have redirected 100 vessels, disabled four, and allowed 26 humanitarian aid ships to pass,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on the US social media platform X.

US forces began implementing the blockade on April 13 against commercial ships entering and exiting Iranian ports, the statement said, noting that the blockade is “being enforced against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.”

Over 200 US aircraft and warships are participating in the blockade, including the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, the George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, as well as multiple guided-missile destroyers, the statement added.

"Our service members are doing extraordinary work," said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. "They have been highly effective by executing the mission with precision and professionalism, allowing zero trade into and out of Iranian ports, which has squeezed Iran economically."

Regional tensions have remained high since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, as well as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to secure a lasting agreement. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely while maintaining a blockade on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the strategic waterway.