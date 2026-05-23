Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim, Trump discuss US-Iran peace efforts

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump discussed over the phone ongoing mediation efforts aimed at ending the war between the US and Iran, the Amiri Diwan of Qatar said on Saturday.

"They discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly regional and international efforts aimed at consolidating calm and de-escalating tensions, foremost among them supporting the diplomatic efforts led by Pakistan to spare the region further tension and preserve international peace and security," a statement said.

"The call also addressed the importance of continuing dialogue to address current issues, safeguarding maritime security and the safety of strategic waterways, and ensuring the smooth flow of global supply and energy chains."

Sheikh Tamim reiterated Doha's call for peaceful solutions and support for all diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis and promote stability in the region and beyond during the call.

The US and Israel launched attacks against Iran in February, with Tehran retaliating through strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.

Pakistan's army chief is currently in Tehran amid stepped-up efforts to broker a US-Iran deal. The main points being deliberated are said to include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as Iran's nuclear program and its demand for sanctions relief.