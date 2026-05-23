'There have been multiple reports of vessels being approached by Skiffs, a large Skiff with two outboard engines has been observed carrying both ladders and weapons,' says UKMTO

British maritime agency says received reports of 'suspicious activity' within Gulf of Aden 'There have been multiple reports of vessels being approached by Skiffs, a large Skiff with two outboard engines has been observed carrying both ladders and weapons,' says UKMTO

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center said on Saturday that it received reports of "suspicious activity" within the Gulf of Aden.

“There have been multiple reports of vessels being approached by Skiffs, a large Skiff with two outboard engines has been observed carrying both ladders and weapons,” the UKMTO said on the US social media company X.

It added that authorities are looking into the incident and urged vessels passing through the area "to transit with caution."

Further information was not immediately available.