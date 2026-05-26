Muslim pilgrims head to Mount Arafat for Hajj pilgrimage

[1/18] Muslim pilgrims gather at Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy) in the Arafat region near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on May 26, 2026.

[2/18] MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 26: Muslim pilgrims gather at Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy) in the Arafat region near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on May 26, 2026. Arriving since the previous evening at the area located about 25 kilometers from Mecca, pilgrims spend the night in prayer and devotion before performing the Waqfah, the most essential pillar of the Hajj pilgrimage.

[3/18] MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 26: Muslim pilgrims gather at Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy) in the Arafat region near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on May 26, 2026. Arriving since the previous evening at the area located about 25 kilometers from Mecca, pilgrims spend the night in prayer and devotion before performing the Waqfah, the most essential pillar of the Hajj pilgrimage.

[4/18] MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 26: Muslim pilgrims gather at Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy) in the Arafat region near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on May 26, 2026. Arriving since the previous evening at the area located about 25 kilometers from Mecca, pilgrims spend the night in prayer and devotion before performing the Waqfah, the most essential pillar of the Hajj pilgrimage.

[5/18] MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 26: Muslim pilgrims gather at Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy) in the Arafat region near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on May 26, 2026. Arriving since the previous evening at the area located about 25 kilometers from Mecca, pilgrims spend the night in prayer and devotion before performing the Waqfah, the most essential pillar of the Hajj pilgrimage.

[6/18] MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 26: Muslim pilgrims gather at Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy) in the Arafat region near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on May 26, 2026. Arriving since the previous evening at the area located about 25 kilometers from Mecca, pilgrims spend the night in prayer and devotion before performing the Waqfah, the most essential pillar of the Hajj pilgrimage.

[7/18] MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 26: Muslim pilgrims gather at Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy) in the Arafat region near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on May 26, 2026. Arriving since the previous evening at the area located about 25 kilometers from Mecca, pilgrims spend the night in prayer and devotion before performing the Waqfah, the most essential pillar of the Hajj pilgrimage.

[8/18] MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 26: Muslim pilgrims gather at Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy) in the Arafat region near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on May 26, 2026. Arriving since the previous evening at the area located about 25 kilometers from Mecca, pilgrims spend the night in prayer and devotion before performing the Waqfah, the most essential pillar of the Hajj pilgrimage.

[9/18] MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 26: Muslim pilgrims gather at Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy) in the Arafat region near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on May 26, 2026. Arriving since the previous evening at the area located about 25 kilometers from Mecca, pilgrims spend the night in prayer and devotion before performing the Waqfah, the most essential pillar of the Hajj pilgrimage.

[10/18] MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 26: Muslim pilgrims gather at Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy) in the Arafat region near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on May 26, 2026. Arriving since the previous evening at the area located about 25 kilometers from Mecca, pilgrims spend the night in prayer and devotion before performing the Waqfah, the most essential pillar of the Hajj pilgrimage.

[11/18] MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 26: Muslim pilgrims gather at Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy) in the Arafat region near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on May 26, 2026. Arriving since the previous evening at the area located about 25 kilometers from Mecca, pilgrims spend the night in prayer and devotion before performing the Waqfah, the most essential pillar of the Hajj pilgrimage.

[12/18] MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 26: Muslim pilgrims gather at Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy) in the Arafat region near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on May 26, 2026. Arriving since the previous evening at the area located about 25 kilometers from Mecca, pilgrims spend the night in prayer and devotion before performing the Waqfah, the most essential pillar of the Hajj pilgrimage.

[13/18] MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 26: Muslim pilgrims gather at Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy) in the Arafat region near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on May 26, 2026. Arriving since the previous evening at the area located about 25 kilometers from Mecca, pilgrims spend the night in prayer and devotion before performing the Waqfah, the most essential pillar of the Hajj pilgrimage.

[14/18] MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 26: Muslim pilgrims gather at Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy) in the Arafat region near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on May 26, 2026. Arriving since the previous evening at the area located about 25 kilometers from Mecca, pilgrims spend the night in prayer and devotion before performing the Waqfah, the most essential pillar of the Hajj pilgrimage.

[15/18] MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 26: Muslim pilgrims gather at Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy) in the Arafat region near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on May 26, 2026. Arriving since the previous evening at the area located about 25 kilometers from Mecca, pilgrims spend the night in prayer and devotion before performing the Waqfah, the most essential pillar of the Hajj pilgrimage.

[16/18] MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 26: Muslim pilgrims gather at Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy) in the Arafat region near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on May 26, 2026. Arriving since the previous evening at the area located about 25 kilometers from Mecca, pilgrims spend the night in prayer and devotion before performing the Waqfah, the most essential pillar of the Hajj pilgrimage.

[17/18] MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 26: Muslim pilgrims gather at Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy) in the Arafat region near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on May 26, 2026. Arriving since the previous evening at the area located about 25 kilometers from Mecca, pilgrims spend the night in prayer and devotion before performing the Waqfah, the most essential pillar of the Hajj pilgrimage.

[18/18] MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 26: Muslim pilgrims gather at Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy) in the Arafat region near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on May 26, 2026. Arriving since the previous evening at the area located about 25 kilometers from Mecca, pilgrims spend the night in prayer and devotion before performing the Waqfah, the most essential pillar of the Hajj pilgrimage.