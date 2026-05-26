'Several Iranian nationals' killed in the strikes, says Iran's semi-official Fars news agency

US, Israeli aircraft strike Iranian boats near Strait of Hormuz 'Several Iranian nationals' killed in the strikes, says Iran's semi-official Fars news agency

US and Israeli aircraft struck Iranian vessels south of Iran's Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, killing "several Iranian nationals," Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported Tuesday.

While the outlet did not confirm the exact number of dead, some media reports said four people were killed in the strikes.

The reports came amid an ongoing ceasefire between the US and Iran that halted the war which started with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 and was followed by Iranian retaliation.

