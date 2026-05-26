Move comes after Israeli army chief called for resumption of strikes on Beirut despite ceasefire in Lebanon

Israeli army calls up reservists to expand Lebanon offensive Move comes after Israeli army chief called for resumption of strikes on Beirut despite ceasefire in Lebanon

The Israeli army has issued call-up orders for reserve soldiers in order to expand its offensive in Lebanon, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported on Tuesday.

The army has begun mobilizing reservists to increase its activity beyond the ceasefire line in Lebanon, the broadcaster stated, noting that soldiers recently released from service have been ordered to return immediately.

The report, however, did not specify the number of reservists to be mobilized.

The move followed a Sunday meeting of the Israeli Security Cabinet, during which army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir reportedly called for renewed strikes on the Lebanese capital Beirut, in response to Hezbollah drone attacks.

Israel briefly halted its strikes on Beirut in April at the request of the US as Washington and Tehran continued Pakistan-mediated diplomatic talks to end the Iran war that started on Feb. 28.

But it has continued to violate the ceasefire. Nearly 3,200 people have been killed, over 9,600 injured, and more than 1.6 million displaced by Israeli bombardment in Lebanon since March 2 amid cross-border attacks with Hezbollah, according to Lebanese officials.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul