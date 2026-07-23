Iran reports US missile strike on Qeshm Island amid escalating tensions Iranian media says missile hits coastal area near town of Suza

A US missile struck a coastal area near the town of Suza on Iran’s Qeshm Island on Thursday, Iranian media reported, as regional tensions continued to escalate amid an exchange of attacks between Washington and Tehran.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said the missile struck a point along the shoreline of Suza at around 06.50 pm local time (1520GMT).

The outlet said the strike occurred in the coastal area of Suza on the southern Iranian island, adding that authorities were assessing the scope of the attack and any resulting damage.

No additional details have been released, and there have been no reports of casualties.

Earlier on Thursday, Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported an explosion in the Suza area on Qeshm Island, without immediately providing further details.