Minister says paramilitary group at its ‘weakest state’ as fighting continues in Kordofan, Blue Nile and Darfur

Sudanese army inflicts heavy losses on paramilitary RSF, makes battlefield gains: Defense minister Minister says paramilitary group at its ‘weakest state’ as fighting continues in Kordofan, Blue Nile and Darfur

Sudan’s armed forces have made battlefield gains in Kordofan, Blue Nile and Darfur, inflicting heavy losses on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Defense Minister Hassan Dawoud Kabroun said on Thursday.

In a statement, Kabroun said military operations will continue until the RSF is defeated and the country’s entire territory is secured.

He said the army was advancing steadily, backed by public support and what he described as the legitimacy of its mission.

The minister said the RSF was in its “weakest state,” arguing that looting and theft carried out by the paramilitary group in parts of Kordofan and Darfur reflected the group’s deteriorating position.

Kabroun said the Sudanese army and people would celebrate Army Day on Aug. 14 amid major military victories, expressing confidence that further gains would be achieved in the coming period.

Heavy fighting has continued across Sudan’s three Kordofan states, as well as in Darfur and Blue Nile, where government forces and the RSF have been engaged in fierce clashes since Oct. 25.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict between the army and the RSF since April 2023 over disagreements on integrating the paramilitary force into the military. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly 13 million others, according to UN estimates.