State media reports blasts in southern city as US says it struck more than 80 targets following Iranian attacks on commercial vessels

Explosions reported in Iran's Bushehr after latest US strikes State media reports blasts in southern city as US says it struck more than 80 targets following Iranian attacks on commercial vessels

Explosions were heard early Wednesday in the southern Iranian city of Bushehr and surrounding areas, Iran's state-affiliated Mehr news agency reported.

Mehr said blasts echoed across Bushehr and nearby areas but did not immediately provide details on the cause of the explosions.

The reported blasts came after the US military said it had carried out a new wave of strikes against Iran, hitting more than 80 targets in response to as Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched a missile and drone operation targeting 85 US military sites, including Salman Port, the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes were conducted "in immediate response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

