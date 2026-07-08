Turkish defense firm Aselsan says it can deliver advanced radar, air defense systems to NATO allies within 2 years Company raised serial production capacity by 40% over past 2 years, CEO says

Turkish defense firm Aselsan can deliver many of its most advanced radar and air defense systems to NATO allies in less than two years, the company’s CEO said.

Speaking to Anadolu during a defense panel held as part of the “Allies in Ankara Program” on the sidelines of the 36th NATO Summit of Leaders, Ahmet Akyol said Türkiye’s defense industry ecosystem has reached a level where it can become one of the alliance’s main suppliers.

“From Ankara, we clearly declare that if orders are placed today, we can deliver many of our most complex radar and air defense systems to all allies in less than two years,” Akyol said.

The panel was organized in cooperation with Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications, the Munich Security Conference and the SETA Foundation.

Akyol said Türkiye’s role in NATO has evolved over time, adding that in “NATO 1.0,” Türkiye’s importance stemmed mainly from its geography, while in “NATO 2.0,” the country was defined as the alliance’s second-largest military power.

“In NATO 3.0, the new element is defense industry,” he said, stressing that Türkiye now combines its geographic position, military power and defense industrial capacity.

Akyol said Aselsan’s production capacity differentiates it from many European companies, noting that defense industry orders are often delivered over two, three or even four years due to the nature of the sector.

“Last year, one of our achievements was delivering 28% of our orders within the same year. This is the result of our industrial capacity,” he said.

He said Aselsan increased its serial production capabilities by 40% over the past two years and is currently building one of the world’s largest air defense infrastructures in Ankara, with an investment exceeding $2 billion.

Akyol said the company also benefits from a dynamic innovation cycle and receives real-time operational feedback from the field.

“This is not only the success of Aselsan and Roketsan, but also of our ecosystem of more than 3,000 local firms that support us. It is a capability of the Turkish defense industry,” he said.

Noting that he is familiar with delivery schedules and timelines in Europe, Akyol said he does not believe such capacity is currently available there.

He urged European governments to consider open competition instead of closed competition as part of their long-term strategies.

“Open competition will allow users to obtain higher-quality products at lower cost,” he said. “As the Turkish defense industry, we can offer better solutions, and we have implemented this in some countries. Türkiye’s capacity is clear.”

Akyol said he believes Türkiye and the Turkish defense industry will contribute more than before to NATO’s security umbrella.