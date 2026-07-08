Foreign Minister Wadephul says Iran must recognize Strait of Hormuz as international shipping lane and stop mining it or charging vessels

Germany blames Iran for escalation with US, urges diplomacy Foreign Minister Wadephul says Iran must recognize Strait of Hormuz as international shipping lane and stop mining it or charging vessels

Germany on Wednesday blamed Iran for the latest escalation in the US-Iran conflict, an exchange of hostilities which prompted President Donald Trump to declare the ceasefire with Tehran “over.”

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told public broadcaster Phoenix that Iran’s attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz were “unacceptable” and that Tehran’s actions had prompted US military strikes.

“The vessels targeted were attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz—specifically through the area free of mines—when they were attacked by Iran,” Wadephul said.

“It needs to be established once and for all that this is an international shipping lane. Iran must not mine it, fire upon ships, or levy fees or tariffs. Iran needs to grasp this point,” he added.

Wadephul renewed Germany’s call for a diplomatic resolution but made clear that Tehran must first change its approach.

“I hope for a resolution through negotiation rather than military means,” he said. “We are hoping for a de-escalation of the entire situation. However, the current state of affairs is also not sustainable in the long run.”