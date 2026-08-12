At least 10 fire engines remain at Holme Fen in Cambridgeshire as blaze continues to spread underground ahead of extreme heat warning

Wildfire spreads across 60 football pitches at UK nature reserve At least 10 fire engines remain at Holme Fen in Cambridgeshire as blaze continues to spread underground ahead of extreme heat warning

A fire at a nationally important nature reserve in Cambridgeshire has spread across an area roughly the size of 60 football pitches, fire officials said Tuesday.

The blaze at Holme Fen Nature Reserve, near Peterborough, has also continued to spread underground.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service told Sky News the situation is "still dynamic," with at least 10 fire engines attending the site every day.

"This is a very large site, so getting the scale of the situation right is a challenge, as the incident situation is still dynamic,” according to a spokesman. "In terms of the size of the affected area, it roughly equates to around 60 football pitches.”

The spokesman added, "However, the fire spread is underground as well as what people can see on the surface, so it is really difficult to fully see how far it has spread at this stage.”

The reserve is close to the main London to Edinburgh railway line.

There have been two separate fires at the site in recent weeks, with the latest starting Saturday.

The fire comes as the Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat across parts of England on Thursday.

“Temperatures will rise quickly tomorrow, with many areas reaching 35C+ and highs of 36-37C possible, especially across the Midlands, east and south-east,” it said in an update on US social media platform X.