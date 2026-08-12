Trump sued for move to sell faster access to Truth Social posts

Berk Kutay Gokmen
12 August 2026•Update: 12 August 2026
US President Donald Trump is facing a lawsuit from two media organizations because of a plan by the Trump Media & Technology Group to charge for faster access to his posts on Truth Social, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.
Intercept Media and the nonprofit Freedom of the Press Foundation filed a lawsuit in a New York court Wednesday, seeking to halt the plan and describing it as “extraordinary, corrupt, and unconstitutional.”
The Trump Media & Technology Group revealed plans last month to offer paid, faster access to Trump’s market-sensitive Truth Social posts.
The initiative has faced criticism from Democrats and has also irritated some free-market advocates on Wall Street. The service, known as Truth API, is priced at $60,000 to $100,000 per month.
Trump is the largest shareholder in Trump Media. His approximately $1 billion stake is held in a trust managed by his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.