Trump sued for move to sell faster access to Truth Social posts Intercept Media, Freedom of Press Foundation file suit in New York

US President Donald Trump is facing a lawsuit from two media organizations because of a plan by the Trump Media & Technology Group to charge for faster access to his posts on Truth Social, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Intercept Media and the nonprofit Freedom of the Press Foundation filed a lawsuit in a New York court Wednesday, seeking to halt the plan and describing it as “extraordinary, corrupt, and unconstitutional.”

The Trump Media & Technology Group revealed plans last month to offer paid, faster access to Trump’s market-sensitive Truth Social posts.

The initiative has faced criticism from Democrats and has also irritated some free-market advocates on Wall Street. The service, known as Truth API, is priced at $60,000 to $100,000 per month.

Trump is the largest shareholder in Trump Media. His approximately $1 billion stake is held in a trust managed by his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.