'We will continue to advocate for stable, predictable, and mutually beneficial transatlantic trade for the benefit of all,' spokesperson says

EU says transatlantic trade 'deeply integrated,' vows to protect bloc's interests after Trump targets Spain 'We will continue to advocate for stable, predictable, and mutually beneficial transatlantic trade for the benefit of all,' spokesperson says

The European Commission on Wednesday stressed that trade between the European Union and the United States remains "deeply integrated and mutually beneficial," pledging to safeguard the interests of the bloc and its member states after US President Donald Trump threatened to cut off trade with Spain.

"Trade between the European Union and the United States is deeply integrated and mutually beneficial. Therefore, it is in our mutual interest to safeguard this relationship; indeed, this is more important than ever in a time of global disruption," European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill told reporters at a press briefing in Brussels.

Gill said the EU expects the US to respect commitments made under a joint statement agreed by both sides last year.

He added that the EU Commission would continue to defend the bloc's interests.

"The commission will always ensure that the interests of the European Union and all our member states are fully protected. We will continue to advocate for stable, predictable, and mutually beneficial transatlantic trade for the benefit of all," Gill said.

His remarks came after Trump said he wanted to end trade with Spain, accusing the country of failing to meet its NATO spending commitments.

"We don't want to do any trade business with Spain anymore," Trump said, describing Spain as "a terrible partner" in NATO.

Calling Spain "a wasted cause" and "hostile," Trump said he wanted Madrid to earn significantly less from the US market because of what he described as its inadequate contribution to the alliance.

Spanish government sources rejected Trump's remarks, saying the country maintains "a magnificent social, cultural and economic relationship" with the US that benefits both sides.