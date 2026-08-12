US judge to decide whether Tate brothers to remain jailed during extradition fight Brothers seeking release while Britain prepares full extradition request for 59 criminal charges

Controversial internet personalities Andrew and Tristan Tate are set to appear before a US judge Thursday for a hearing that will determine whether the brothers will remain jailed in the state of Florida or will be released while they fight extradition to the United Kingdom.

The hearing, scheduled for Aug. 13 before Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis, comes nearly one month after the Tates were arrested by US Marshals in Miami on July 18, hours after British prosecutors announced dozens of additional charges against them.

Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan Tate, 38, dual US-British citizens and former professional kickboxers, built a global following promoting views on wealth and masculinity before becoming among the internet's most polarizing figures. They have faced legal scrutiny in multiple countries since 2022, when they were first detained in Romania on human trafficking and rape allegations.

The latest charges authorized by Britain's Crown Prosecution Service bring the number of charges against the brothers to 59, including rape, sexual assault and arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation. The allegations concern seven victims and are alleged to have taken place between 2010 and 2017. Both brothers deny wrongdoing.

The Tates have remained in federal custody since a brief court appearance two days after their arrest. Their lawyers have asked Louis to release them on bail, arguing they are not flight risks, while prosecutors have pushed to keep them detained, citing concerns about danger to the community.

Thursday's hearing will not address the merits of the case, but only whether the brothers stay in custody while British authorities finalize their formal extradition request, a process expected to take months.

Last week, UN special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, Reem Alsalem, welcomed the legal proceedings against the brothers as an “important step” toward accountability for the allegations.

“These recent proceedings offer renewed hope that justice may finally be achieved through effective international cooperation,” Alsalem said in a statement.