Saudi shipping firm confirms tanker involved in Strait of Hormuz incident Bahri says VLCC WEDYAN remains seaworthy, cargo secure after incident while transiting strategic waterway

Saudi Arabia’s national shipping carrier Bahri confirmed Wednesday that one of its very large crude carriers (VLCCs) was involved in an incident while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, adding that all crew members were safe.

Bahri said in a statement that the tanker WEDYAN was involved in the incident while transiting outbound through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

The company said all crew members and personnel on board were safe and accounted for, with no injuries reported.

The vessel’s cargo remains secure, and the ship remains seaworthy, it added.

Bahri said it immediately notified the relevant authorities after the incident and is working closely with them and other maritime stakeholders while maintaining continuous contact with the vessel’s crew.

“The safety of our people, the protection of the marine environment, and the safe management of the vessel remain our highest priorities,” the company said.

The incident came amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz after two commercial vessels were reportedly struck by Iranian missiles while transiting the strategic waterway late Monday. The reported attacks prompted US military strikes on Iranian targets.