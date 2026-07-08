Warning comes after Iran reports attacks on US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait and fresh US strikes on Iranian targets

Iran says all US bases in region are 'legitimate targets' if ceasefire violations continue Warning comes after Iran reports attacks on US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait and fresh US strikes on Iranian targets

Iran's military said Wednesday that all US bases across the region would become "legitimate targets" for its drones if Washington continues violating a ceasefire agreement, Iranian state media reported.

In a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB, the army said it had targeted what it described as gathering centers of US forces at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain earlier Wednesday.

The army said the attack was carried out in response to US "hostile aggression against military and civilian areas in the southern part of the country" and violations of the 14 articles of the ceasefire agreement.



"The consequences of repeatedly and blatantly violating the ceasefire with criminal America will be that all American bases in the region will be legitimate targets for the Army's drones," the statement said.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched a missile and drone operation targeting 85 US military sites, including Salman Port, the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, and Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Kuwait's Ministry of Defense said its air defenses intercepted missiles and drones on Wednesday, while air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain.

Meanwhile, the US military said it had carried out a new round of strikes against Iran, hitting more than 80 targets in response to the latest Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The strikes were conducted "as an immediate response to attacks by Iran on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

