‘Decision to pursue negotiations has support of most Lebanese, including many in the Shiite community, who paid the heaviest price,’ says Joseph Aoun

Lebanese president says he expects 'positive results' from upcoming meeting with Trump ‘Decision to pursue negotiations has support of most Lebanese, including many in the Shiite community, who paid the heaviest price,’ says Joseph Aoun

Lebanon’s president said Wednesday that he expects his upcoming visit to Washington and meeting with US President Donald Trump to bring positive results for his country, according to a statement from the presidency.

Earlier Wednesday, a senior Lebanese source said that Joseph Aoun had been invited to visit Washington on July 21 for talks with Trump. The visit is expected to focus on implementation of the US-mediated framework agreement, Lebanon’s position on regional developments, and bilateral relations between Beirut and Washington.

“I expect my upcoming visit to Washington and my meeting with US President Donald Trump to bring positive results for Lebanon,” Aoun said during a meeting with a delegation from the International Federation of Lebanese Businessmen and Businesswomen.

Aoun said the visit also reflects US support for finding a lasting solution to the series of wars and Israeli attacks on Lebanon, and achieving stability across the Middle East.

“I chose negotiations because I could not stand watching my country being led toward the abyss in the service of another country’s interests,” he said.

The president said he had to take a step that could stop the Israeli “machine” of destruction and genocide, limit losses among civilians and villages, and eventually end the occupation.

“The decision has the support of most Lebanese, including many in the Shiite community, who paid the heaviest price for the wars in the south,” Aoun said.

Signed by Lebanon and Israel on June 26, the agreement provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

On Tuesday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 had risen to 4,320, with 12,203 others injured.