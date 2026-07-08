Agreement expands mandate of MCM Black Sea task group during talks on sidelines of NATO summit in Ankara

Turkish defense minister meets Romanian, Bulgarian counterparts, signs Black Sea security amendment Agreement expands mandate of MCM Black Sea task group during talks on sidelines of NATO summit in Ankara

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler met separately with Romanian Defense Minister Radu-Dinel Miruta and Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov in Ankara on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit.

According to a statement from the Turkish National Defense Ministry, the meetings were held at the Presidential Complex.

During the talks, the three defense ministers signed an amendment to the memorandum of understanding on the establishment of the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group (MCM Black Sea).

The amendment expands the task group’s mandate to include the protection of the three countries’ critical undersea infrastructure in the Black Sea, the ministry said.

Guler later attended a working lunch with NATO defense ministers, the ministry said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.