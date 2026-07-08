Iranian president slams US conduct as World Cup host, likens it to ‘foreign policy playbook’ Tehran equates tournament logistics to Washington's "MAGA" foreign policy

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday accused the US of using its role as co-host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to pressure rivals, stating that Tehran firmly rejects Washington's “bullying.”

“The U.S. government's conduct as World Cup host follows its familiar foreign policy: bending rules, bullying rivals, creating obstacles, and cheating. This is their MAGA playbook. Iran rejects such games. We stand firmly for our rights,” Pezeshkian wrote on US social media platform X.

The Iranian leader's remarks came amid a highly tense geopolitical atmosphere, following Washington’s recent airstrikes on Iranian military targets due to escalating maritime friction in the Strait of Hormuz, alongside US President Donald Trump’s declaration that an interim ceasefire deal with Tehran was "over."

The statement also follows weeks of tournament-related disputes between Tehran and Washington.

Tensions flared over severe visa restrictions that blocked key Iranian technical staff from entering the US, alongside strict security regulations that barred the team from setting up a base camp within US borders.

Forced to stay in Tijuana, Mexico, the Iranian squad had to fly into the US exclusively on match days and face immediate post-match departures. Despite these logistical bottlenecks, Iran remained unbeaten in the group stage before its campaign ended on June 28, 2026, narrowly missing out on the knockout phase.

Pezeshkian's criticism also coincides with intense global debates over the tournament's integrity. A major controversy erupted after Trump announced he had personally intervened with FIFA President Gianni Infantino to overturn a suspension given to US forward Folarin Balogun, drawing fierce criticism from European soccer bodies and opposing teams over alleged political interference in the sport.

