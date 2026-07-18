Import ban part of measures in response to Israel's military offensive in Gaza

Belgium approves import ban on goods from occupied Palestinian territories Import ban part of measures in response to Israel's military offensive in Gaza

The Belgian federal government, at its final meeting before the summer recess, approved a series of measures, including an import ban on goods originating from the occupied Palestinian territories.

The import ban was part of an agreement reached by the government at the end of last summer in response to Israel's military offensive in Gaza and the mounting civilian death toll.

Details on how the ban will be implemented have yet to be finalized, according to Belga News Agency.

Israel continued to violate the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli ceasefire violations had killed more than 1,100 Palestinians and injured over 3,600 others.

The ministry says Israel's military campaign in Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 173,000, while causing widespread destruction to about 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure.