Joan Capdevila says ESTA authorization rejected ahead of Spain-Argentina World Cup final over participation in exhibition game in Tehran in 2016

Former Spain World Cup winner denied US entry over decade-old Iran match Joan Capdevila says ESTA authorization rejected ahead of Spain-Argentina World Cup final over participation in exhibition game in Tehran in 2016

Former Spain defender Joan Capdevila says he has been denied permission to enter the United States ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final because he played in an exhibition match in Iran a decade ago.

Capdevila, a member of Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning squad, said his application for an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) was rejected, preventing him from traveling to New York with his children for Sunday’s final against Argentina.

The 48-year-old said on social media that he could not believe he would miss the opportunity to reunite with his former teammates and support Spain in only the country’s second World Cup final.

“I need help,” Capdevila wrote, tagging US President Donald Trump and later appealing to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Spanish authorities for assistance.

Speaking to Spanish media, Capdevila said US authorities linked the rejection to his participation in a friendly match in Tehran in 2016, when a team of former La Liga players faced an Iranian all-star side.

Under US immigration rules, travel to certain countries, including Iran, can affect eligibility for visa-free entry through the ESTA program, although travelers may still apply for a regular US visa.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation had invited members of Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning squad to attend Sunday’s final, where Luis de la Fuente’s side will face defending champions Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Capdevila earned 60 caps for Spain between 2002 and 2011 and was part of the team that won UEFA Euro 2008 before helping Spain lift its first World Cup title in South Africa two years later.