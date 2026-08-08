Colombian senator urges 'resistance' against new government Opposition leader Ivan Cepeda wants peaceful civil resistance as Abelardo De la Espriella takes office

Colombian Sen. Ivan Cepeda encouraged "resistance" against the government of newly inaugurated President Abelardo de la Espriella on Friday during a rally in Barranquilla.

"If we see Abelardo de la Espriella's government take any action that violates people's lives and rights, we will respond peacefully, but firmly," he said.

In a post on US social media company X after the rally, Cepeda said he demanded "resistance" during the protest, held under the slogan "Cambio Demando," or “I Demand Change.”

Media reports said Cepeda described the rally as the beginning of a nationwide movement of peaceful civil resistance and said the opposition would defend democracy through political mobilization and constitutional means rather than violence.

Thousands of supporters of the Historic Pact coalition, along with members of social organizations, labor unions and other citizens, gathered outside Barranquilla's Metropolitan Stadium early Friday in support of Cepeda.

"We are the country's leading political force. We have the largest bloc in Congress, and nearly half of Colombians backed us in the June 21 election. We will not abandon the people or the regions, nor will we stop defending life," said Cepeda.

Cepeda and other lawmakers from the left-wing Historic Pact coalition did not attend De la Espriella's inauguration ceremony in Cali, opting to participate in opposition events held in Barranquilla and other cities.

The senator questioned the political legitimacy of the new administration, arguing that Colombia must defend its democratic institutions and remain vigilant against policies he said could undermine constitutional guarantees.

De la Espriella was sworn in Friday after defeating Cepeda, the candidate backed by outgoing President Gustavo Petro's Historic Pact coalition, in the June 21 presidential runoff.

The inauguration marked the first transfer of power from Colombia's left-wing government to a conservative administration after Petro's four-year presidency.

During the campaign, De la Espriella pledged to adopt a tougher security policy, reduce the size of the state and reverse several initiatives introduced under Petro, while restoring relations with Israel and strengthening ties with the US.

Cepeda has said the opposition will challenge the new government through Congress, public mobilization and peaceful civic action while preparing for regional elections in 2027.