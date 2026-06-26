UK June temperature record broken for 4th time as heat intensifies Met Office extends yellow thunderstorm warnings across parts of UK

The UK June temperature record was broken for the fourth time in a single day on Friday, with temperatures reaching 37.3 degrees Celsius (99.1 degrees Fahrenheit) in Santon Downham, east of England.

The previous June record was surpassed three times earlier Friday, with 37.1C (98.8F) recorded at Cavendish, 37.0C (98.6F) at Santon Downham, and 36.9C (98.4F) at Wattisham.

Temperatures on Thursday reached 36.7C (98.1F) in Merryfield, which at the time set a new record. That, in turn, overtook Wednesday's 36.1C (97.0F) recorded in Gosport.

All of these readings have surpassed the long-standing June record of 35.6C (96.1F), set in Southampton in 1976.

The Met Office said the sequence of record-breaking temperatures highlights an exceptional spell of heat across the UK.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has extended yellow thunderstorm warnings across parts of the UK. Scotland has been under a yellow warning since midnight, which is due to expire on Saturday.

In England, the warning covers parts of the north, including Carlisle, Newcastle upon Tyne, Leeds, York, and Sheffield.

Forecasters warned that thunderstorms could bring heavy rain, lightning, localized flooding, transport disruption, and power outages as cooler air begins moving across parts of the UK later Friday and into the weekend.