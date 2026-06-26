Authorities say temperatures exceeded 38C in some areas; several public events cancelled

Netherlands extends Code Red alert for 4 provinces as extreme heat persists Authorities say temperatures exceeded 38C in some areas; several public events cancelled

Dutch authorities have extended the highest weather alert level, Code Red, for four provinces until Saturday evening as an exceptional heat wave continues to grip the country, broadcaster NOS reported.

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) said on Friday that the warning for Limburg, North Brabant, Gelderland, and Overijssel will remain in force until 9 pm local time (1900GMT) Saturday, one day longer than previously announced.

Under Code Red, authorities advise residents to stay out of direct sunlight as much as possible, drink sufficient water, and watch for signs of dehydration, overheating, and heatstroke.

For the rest of the country, excluding the Wadden Islands, a Code Orange warning remains in effect until midnight Saturday.

The KNMI said temperatures in North Brabant and Limburg exceeded 38C (100F) on Friday afternoon and could reach 40C (104F) in some areas, a level recorded only twice previously in the Netherlands, both in July 2019.

Authorities warned that the coming night would remain "extremely warm," with temperatures expected to stay between 20C and 25C, creating tropical nighttime conditions, particularly in urban areas.

The weather institute also warned of severe thunderstorms expected to develop in Limburg before spreading across the country on Friday evening.

The prolonged heat has already led to the cancellation of several public events, including the hardstyle music festival Defqon.1 and the National Veterans Day parade.

Emergency departments across the Netherlands are reporting a rise in heat-related cases, according to the Dutch Association of Emergency Physicians (NVSHA).

Doctors are seeing an increase in dehydration cases among children and older people, as well as worsening symptoms among patients with chronic illnesses such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, alongside more cardiovascular complaints.