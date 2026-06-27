Authorities warn of severe to extreme heat stress, especially for elderly

Germany braces for record-breaking heat as temperatures hit 41.3C Authorities warn of severe to extreme heat stress, especially for elderly

Germany is facing a historic heat wave as temperatures climbed to 41.3 °C (106.3 °F) in the southwestern city of Saarbrucken, a reading that could set a new national record if officially confirmed by the German Weather Service (DWD) on Friday.

The extreme temperatures are expected to persist in the coming days, with meteorologists warning that some regions could see temperatures rise higher, potentially surpassing 42 °C during the weekend, according to broadcaster ZDF.

The DWD issued warnings of severe to extreme heat stress across large parts of the country, particularly affecting the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

"Heat, together with air pollutants, is now one of the most significant environmental health risks in Germany and worldwide," said Alexandra Schneider, head of the Environmental Risks research group.

The unprecedented heat has already disrupted life across Germany, forcing the cancellation of festivals and outdoor events as authorities urged residents to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and remain hydrated.

Transport services have also been affected. Near Bonn, a regional train carrying around 475 passengers had to be evacuated after a technical failure left it stranded with a malfunctioning air conditioning system.

Federal police said two passengers suffered heat-related circulatory problems, with one taken to the hospital, while another sustained minor injuries during the evacuation.

Authorities also closed the dome and rooftop terrace of the Reichstag building to visitors during the weekend, as a precautionary measure.

The DWD said isolated thunderstorms could develop Friday, with the risk of severe weather increasing during the weekend as the heat wave continues to grip the country.