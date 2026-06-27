As things stand, Belgium set to play South Korea in Round of 32

Belgium dominate New Zealand 5-1 to secure place in next round of World Cup As things stand, Belgium set to play South Korea in Round of 32

Belgium dominated New Zealand 5-1 to secure their place in the next round in their final Group G match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Stadium in Canada.

Belgium dominated the opening stages, carving through New Zealand's defense with slick passing and intelligent movement. Their off-the-ball runs repeatedly pulled defenders out of position, while well-timed third-man runs left the All Whites struggling to cope.

The Red Devils were firmly in control during the opening half hour, enjoying 60% possession and registering seven shots compared to none for New Zealand.

The breakthrough arrived in the 28th minute when Leandro Trossard capitalized on a loose ball after Kevin De Bruyne's corner, giving Belgium a deserved lead. As things stood, the goal left New Zealand heading out of the tournament.

The goal sparked a slight improvement from New Zealand, who began enjoying longer spells of possession and earned a couple of corners. With their aerial presence, the All Whites looked more threatening from set pieces, while Belgium appeared to sit a little deeper after taking the lead.

Belgium started the second half on the front foot, and Trossard doubled his tally in the 50th minute by finding the net in the second attempt.

The treble came with veteran Kevin De Bruyne in the 66th minute, expertly slotting it into the corner to solidify control of the game.

After scoring twice against Iran, Elijah Just scored his third goal of the tournament with another fantastic strike against Belgium in the 84th minute, lashing home a half-volley high into the net from near the penalty spot.

Almost a minute after coming on the field, Romelu Lukaku found the net to restore Belgium's three-goal lead with a powerful downward header in the 86th minute.

To round it off and secure a four-goal lead, Alexis Saelemaekers made it five in the 90+4th minute with a clever play by Lukaku.

As a result of the game, Belgium finished Group G in first place, securing their place in the next round while New Zealand finished last, exiting the tournament.

​​​​​​​In the wake of the match, Belgium is set to play South Korea in the Round of 32.