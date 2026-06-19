Lawmakers approve government counterproposal allowing construction of new reactors, with voters set to have final say at ballot box

Swiss parliament backs lifting ban on new nuclear power plants Lawmakers approve government counterproposal allowing construction of new reactors, with voters set to have final say at ballot box

Switzerland’s parliament has approved a government proposal that would lift the country’s ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants, reopening the door to atomic energy nearly a decade after voters endorsed a gradual phaseout of nuclear power.

The House of Representatives on Thursday backed a government counterproposal to the “Stop the Blackout” popular initiative after the measure had already secured approval in the Senate, according to Swiss public broadcaster Swissinfo⁠.

The decision means Swiss voters will eventually be asked to decide on both the popular initiative and the government’s alternative proposal in a nationwide vote.

The parliamentary approval supports an amendment to existing legislation that would remove the current prohibition on building new nuclear power stations in Switzerland.

During debates, Swiss Energy Minister Albert Rosti, according to the report, argued that maintaining the nuclear option was necessary to safeguard the country’s long-term energy security.

Support for the proposal came primarily from center-right and right-wing political parties, which have increasingly emphasized energy security concerns amid growing electricity demand and efforts to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Left-leaning parties opposed the measure, arguing that Switzerland should continue focusing on renewable energy sources rather than investing in new nuclear generation.

Switzerland decided to gradually phase out nuclear energy and, in a 2017 referendum, voters approved an energy strategy that prohibited the construction of new nuclear plants while allowing existing reactors to continue operating as long as they remain safe.

Opponents are already preparing a challenge. The Green Party has announced plans to seek a referendum against the legislative change, ensuring the issue will ultimately be decided by Swiss voters.