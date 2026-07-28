Temperatures forecast to reach up to 100.4F as heat wave intensifies

Swiss authorities issue red heat alerts for several regions, including Geneva Temperatures forecast to reach up to 100.4F as heat wave intensifies

Swiss authorities issued red heat alerts Tuesday for several regions, including Geneva, the Basel area and parts of the southern canton of Ticino, as temperatures are forecast to reach up to 38C (100.4F) in the coming days, according to MeteoSuisse.

The federal weather service placed Geneva under a Level 4 heat wave warning from noon Wednesday until Aug. 5, with the alert applying to areas below 800 meters (2,525 feet) in altitude. Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 34C and 38C, while overnight lows will remain between 18C and 23C.

The most intense heat in French-speaking Switzerland and Valais is forecast from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, although thunderstorm activity could bring temporary relief Friday.

MeteoSuisse's national warning map said much of the rest of Switzerland remains under Level 3 heat warnings as the hot weather extends across large parts of the country.

MeteoSwiss warned that the heat wave poses a severe risk of circulatory problems and physical discomfort. It advised people to drink at least 1.5 liters (31 ounces) of water per day, seek shade and cool rooms, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, and keep in contact with at-risk people.

Forecasts indicate temperatures will remain above 30C (into early next week, said MeteoSuisse.