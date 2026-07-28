Chancellor Merz reaffirms his hardline stance against imposing sanctions against Israel, citing his country’s Nazi past

Germany rules out sanctions against Israel despite West Bank concerns Chancellor Merz reaffirms his hardline stance against imposing sanctions against Israel, citing his country’s Nazi past

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday ruled out general sanctions against Israel, while voicing deep concern over the Israeli government's activities in the occupied West Bank.

"We are observing the Israeli government's activities in the West Bank settlements with great concern," Merz said at a joint press briefing with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin.

"I have expressed this on several occasions to Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu, including in personal conversations. But we do not believe that general sanctions against Israel are the right approach,” he said.

The German leader reiterated his hardline stance against imposing sanctions against Israel, citing his country’s Nazi past.

"I always advocate among European heads of state and government that Germany bears a special responsibility toward the State of Israel in this regard. And for that reason, we cannot and will not join sanctions regimes against Israel in general. And that is certainly how things will remain for the time being,” Merz added.

In July, Germany renewed its opposition to a potential EU ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements.

According to German media reports, Berlin is becoming increasingly isolated within the EU over its opposition to trade restrictions on goods from the illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

At least 20 EU countries reportedly asked the European Commission in June to clarify what measures could be taken in response to the continued expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

