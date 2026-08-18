Meteo-France says soil has never been so dry since records began

French agriculture minister says sector faces 'deep crisis' due to drought, heat waves, wildfires Meteo-France says soil has never been so dry since records began

French Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard said Tuesday that the sector is going through a "deep crisis" amid drought, heat waves and wildfires facing the country.

Genevard told broadcaster Franceinfo that a “formidable trio” of drought, heat waves, and wildfires was behind the “deep crisis” facing the agriculture sector.

"We are experiencing a terrible summer and farmers are paying a heavy price. All regions and all types of production are affected to varying degrees," she said.

Genevard, however, said that they were not seeing a massive and generalized increase in prices and noted that they are not yet able to establish a quantified assessment of the drop in production.

France's national weather service Meteo-France announced the end of the orange alert across France on Tuesday, marking the end of the fifth heat wave since May, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

The persistent high temperatures across the country led to prolonged droughts and wildfires that lasted for days.

Meteo-France also issued a report stressing that the soil had never been so dry since records began.

"After a spring that was still close to normal, soil drought took hold in France from June 2026. Fueled by a historic rainfall deficit and repeated heat waves, it now affects the entire territory, a level never before seen on this scale," it said.

The weather service recalled that only half of the average expected rainfall fell in June, making it the sixth-driest June since records began in 1959. It also noted that the rainfall deficit reached nearly 70% in July, making it the third-driest July on record.

"This lack of rain was also accompanied by intense heat, with several heat waves during the summer. July 2026 is the hottest month ever recorded in France, across all months. June 2026 is the hottest June since records began," Meteo-France added.

