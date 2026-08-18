Call between leaders comes shortly after CENTCOM commander visits US regional allies

US, Emirati presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments Call between leaders comes shortly after CENTCOM commander visits US regional allies

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call Tuesday from US President Donald Trump, Emirati news agency WAM has reported.

During the call, the two leaders discussed various aspects of US-UAE cooperation, along with ways to enhance them in line with the two countries' shared interests, the news agency said.

They also reviewed regional developments and various diplomatic efforts that are now underway, according to WAM.

The call comes a few days after US CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper completed a 10-day visit to the Middle East, during which he visited Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The region has faced unprecedented tensions since February, when Israel and the US carried out a surprise joint attack on Iranian military, nuclear and energy infrastructure.

Tehran responded with unexpectedly robust missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and US positions across the region.

In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding – via Pakistani and Qatari mediators – ending hostilities and launching talks aimed at reaching a negotiated settlement.

Talks, however, eventually stalled due to ongoing disputes over maritime security and freedom of navigation through the Hormuz Strait, a critical export route for Gulf-produced oil and gas.

