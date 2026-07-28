Repeated heat waves since late spring have dried out vegetation, soil, contributing to conditions that allow flames to spread rapidly, says IFRC

Red Cross warns new heat wave could worsen wildfires across Spain, France Repeated heat waves since late spring have dried out vegetation, soil, contributing to conditions that allow flames to spread rapidly, says IFRC

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Tuesday warned that another forecasted heat wave could worsen wildfires across Spain and France, where emergency teams are responding to fast-moving blazes and thousands of people have been forced from their homes.

The federation said in a statement that the humanitarian situation in both countries remains "highly volatile" as fires continue to spread, with evacuations ongoing and emergency shelters and support services under increasing strain.

"The wildfires are not happening in isolation – they come after months of extreme heat and drought," the IFRC said, noting that repeated heat waves since late spring have dried out vegetation and soil, creating conditions that allow flames to spread rapidly.

"This is the pattern we are seeing more and more across Europe: heatwaves, drought and wildfires feeding into one another, and communities bearing the consequences," said Maria Alcazar Castilla, IFRC deputy regional director for Europe.

She said the Red Cross is responding to the immediate emergency, but stressed that sustained investment in preparedness and climate adaptation is needed to help communities better withstand future shocks.

The Spanish Red Cross has mobilized 690 staff and volunteers, supported by 125 vehicles and 27 ambulances, to assist communities affected by fires around Madrid, Avila, Toledo and Castellon, according to the statement. It has opened 78 emergency shelters that have hosted more than 4,400 people.

In France, the French Red Cross has deployed more than 300 volunteers from over 60 local branches to support evacuations, provide emergency accommodation and distribute essential relief items, while also preparing longer-term assistance for people whose homes have been damaged or destroyed.