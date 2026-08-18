Alliance, called No 50°C summers! believes this year's drought, high temperatures are start to new, worrying reality

Swiss NGOs call for immediate climate action as heat waves, drought hit country Alliance, called No 50°C summers! believes this year's drought, high temperatures are start to new, worrying reality

Dozens of Swiss non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have formed an alliance urging immediate action on climate change, warning that this summer’s drought and extreme temperatures are the beginning of a worrying new reality, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Around 70 Swiss civil society organizations working in the climate, health, environmental and agricultural sectors have launched the "No 50°C summers!" alliance, calling for immediate action against climate change and heat waves, news outlet Swissinfo reported, citing a joint press release.

The groups are warning that this year's drought and extreme temperatures are the new normal.

The alliance called for more effective protection of vulnerable people, the systematic inclusion of green spaces in towns and settlements, and the refurbishment of buildings – particularly schools and public facilities – to make them more heat-resistant.

According to the report, the groups are also calling for binding measures to protect health in the workplace and support for farmers affected by drought and crop losses.

On Sunday, the Swiss Cities Association called for a nationwide response to climate change and the resulting heat waves, as rivers and streams across the country have fallen to exceptionally low levels amid a drought gripping Switzerland, according to reports last week.