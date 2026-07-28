Barcelona metro service resumes after fire leaves 137 passengers needing medical treatment No life-threatening injuries reported after overhead power line fire disruptes L1 service

Barcelona's Metro Line 1 resumed normal service on Tuesday after an overhead power line fire left 137 people needing medical attention in northeastern Spain, according to the Catalan Emergency Medical Service (SEM).

The fire broke out between the El Clot and Glories stations during the evening rush hour on Monday, prompting passengers to evacuate services on the affected section of the line to be suspended.

SEM said it treated 137 people,131 with minor injuries and six in less serious condition.

None of those affected were in life-threatening condition.

The agency deployed 24 ambulances and transferred 39 people to hospitals and urgent care centers across Barcelona.

Metro operator Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB) said L1 service had returned back to normal along its entire route, except for the section between Florida and Placa de Sants, which remains closed because of previously scheduled infrastructure improvement works.

Authorities have not yet announced the cause of the fire.