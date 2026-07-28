Bodies of 5 infants found at French couple's home after woman gives birth Woman remains hospitalized as prosecutors investigate discovery of baby remains

French prosecutors have opened a murder investigation after the bodies and skeletal remains of five infants were discovered at the home of a couple in the southern city of Orange following the woman's delivery of a healthy baby, the newspaper Le Parisien reported Tuesday.

The Carpentras prosecutor's office said the investigation concerns the "murder of minors under the age of 15."

The remains were discovered during a judicial police search of the couple's apartment after the woman's partner brought what appeared to be the decomposed body of an infant to Orange Hospital, prompting medical staff to alert prosecutors.

According to a source close to the investigation, the woman, 32, gave birth Monday evening following what was described as a third concealed or unrecognized pregnancy.

Her partner, who reportedly was not at home when she went to the hospital complaining of stomach pains, searched through boxes kept in the apartment after a disagreement between the couple over their contents and found the decomposed remains of an infant.

During the subsequent search of the apartment, investigators discovered the skeletal remains of four other infants stored in boxes, according to prosecutors.

"A forensic pathologist sent to the scene concluded, based on initial observations, that the skeletal remains and the decomposed body belonged to five infants," the prosecutor's office said.

The man was questioned voluntarily and told investigators he had been unaware of any possible pregnancies involving his partner.

The woman remains hospitalized and has not yet been questioned.

Authorities have ordered an autopsy on the decomposed infant's body, while the skeletal remains will undergo anthropological analysis.

The prosecutor's office said the couple's two children had been referred to child welfare services for an urgent assessment.

A temporary protection order was also issued for the newborn pending referral to a juvenile court judge.