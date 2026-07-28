EU condemns Iran's alleged attack on French diplomats in Tehran Paris claims 2 diplomats 'brutally arrested in private location,' while Tehran denied allegations, summoned French ambassador

The European Union on Tuesday condemned what it described as the "aggression" against two diplomats from the French Embassy in Tehran, allegedly by Iranian security forces, saying the incident was a violation of international diplomatic norms.

In a statement issued on behalf of the EU, foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc "unequivocally condemns" the incident, which she said took place July 19.

"Such acts constitute a blatant violation of the Vienna Conventions and jeopardise the very conduct of diplomatic relations," said Kallas.

The EU expressed solidarity with France and urged Iran to hold those responsible accountable, and to fully respect its international obligations.

The statement came after French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Thursday that two French diplomats who were "attacked" in Iran had returned to Paris following an "extremely serious" and "premeditated" incident.

Barrot said the diplomats were "brutally arrested in a private place" by Iranian security officers and detained for nearly four hours without access to communication devices or contact with the French Embassy.

Iran, meanwhile, rejected the accusations and summoned the French ambassador for what it called interference by French diplomats in the country's internal affairs.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the ambassador was summoned Sunday and was told that France should stop activities carried out under misleading labels, including "promoting human rights" and "supporting civil society."

"The party that should apologize to Iran is the French side," said Baghaei.

He accused two French diplomats of conducting activities "under the cover of a diplomatic mission and the embassy," arguing that the actions were not justified under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.