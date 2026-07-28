Mission says 385 containers of ammonium nitrate compounds discovered near Houla as explosive hazards continue to threaten peacekeepers, returning civilians

UNIFIL says peacekeepers found 4 tons of explosive material in southern Lebanon Mission says 385 containers of ammonium nitrate compounds discovered near Houla as explosive hazards continue to threaten peacekeepers, returning civilians

UN peacekeepers discovered about 4,000 kilograms (8,818 pounds) of explosive material, mainly ammonium nitrate compounds, during a routine patrol in southern Lebanon earlier this month, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said Tuesday.

The discovery was made July 2 during a routine route check near the border town of Houla, where peacekeepers found 385 containers abandoned inside a building, according to a statement.

After assessing the hazard, UNIFIL’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists carried out on-site procedures to render the material inert, eliminating the threat.

The mission said another patrol July 10 discovered the remains of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near a UN position in southern Lebanon. EOD specialists determined that explosive components remained inside the drone and safely neutralized them on site.

“As UNIFIL expands its operational activities, reducing the risks posed by explosive hazards is essential to ensuring our peacekeepers can carry out their mandate,” said Head of Mission and Force Commander Maj. Gen. Diodato Abagnara.

He said every explosive hazard removed helps improve safety for peacekeepers and civilians returning to villages.

UNIFIL said explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) specialists are deployed ahead of peacekeepers to assess areas before any movement takes place.

The teams identify and safely neutralize explosive hazards, helping make routes safer for peacekeepers carrying out their duties while reducing risks, UNIFIL said.

“Although violence has decreased, explosive hazards still pose risks in parts of southern Lebanon,” the mission said.

It added that EOD teams are helping reduce those risks while contributing to safer conditions for residents returning to their villages, farms and daily activities.

The statement comes amid continued Israeli violations of last month’s US-mediated framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel, as the Israeli army continues destroying facilities and infrastructure in other Lebanese areas through shelling and explosions.

The agreement provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory. It does not include a timetable for the withdrawal, but links completion of the process to the Lebanese army assuming full security responsibility in areas vacated by Israeli forces and the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.

Since March 2, 2026, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 4,330 people and injured 12,236 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Israel still occupies areas in southern Lebanon despite the agreement, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 confrontations. It has also advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory during the current offensive.