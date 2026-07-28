Military spokesman says vessels linked to entities receiving compensation from blocked Iranian assets under US proposal will not be allowed through strategic waterway

Iran warns companies, countries accepting payments from frozen assets will be barred from Hormuz transit Military spokesman says vessels linked to entities receiving compensation from blocked Iranian assets under US proposal will not be allowed through strategic waterway

Iran warned Tuesday that vessels belonging to any country or company accepting compensation from frozen Iranian assets would no longer be allowed to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

In a video message carried by Iranian state media, a spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the warning followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement that compensation for ships damaged during the recent conflict would be paid from Iran’s blocked assets.

The spokesman said vessels damaged during what he described as the war imposed on Iran had been affected because of insecurity created by the US military and by sailing through what he called an “illegal and unsafe southern route” in the Strait of Hormuz.

He warned that any country or company accepting payments from Iran’s frozen assets under the US proposal would face consequences.

“From now on, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow any of their vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

The spokesman also warned Trump of what he described as the consequences of the “illegal” decision.