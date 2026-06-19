Most Europeans see car ownership as ‘luxury,’ survey shows

Seyma Erkul Dayanc
19 June 2026•Update: 19 June 2026
Car ownership has become a “luxury” for 80% of Europeans and 86% of French respondents, according to a new survey published on Friday, highlighting growing financial pressure linked to rising purchase and maintenance costs.
The Aramisauto-OpinionWay poll found that France has the lowest monthly budget in Europe for buying a new or used car, at an average of 283 euros (about 304 dollars), down 112 euros compared to 2024.
It said 98% of French drivers consider car use expensive, while 57% say it is their household’s biggest expense.
Despite this, two-thirds of Europeans still rely on cars to commute, and 91% of French respondents say they would not be able to travel as they wish without one.
The survey also showed a shift towards more cost-driven decisions, with 91% of French buyers prioritizing financial criteria such as purchase price, fuel consumption, and maintenance costs, while emotional factors like brand and design are declining in importance.
According to the report, 60% of Europeans are considering purchasing electric or hybrid vehicles, although many remain opposed to binding deadlines for the phase-out of combustion engines.