France braces for heat wave peak as 80 departments face orange or red alerts

France is preparing for the peak of an intense heat wave, with 80 departments set to be placed under orange or red heat wave alerts on Sunday, according to Meteo-France.

The national weather agency warned that temperatures will continue to rise over the coming days, with highs expected to reach between 37C (98.6F) and 42C (107.6F) on Monday in some areas.

Meteo-France said that Monday is expected to be even hotter than Sunday and could become the hottest day ever recorded in France based on the national average temperature indicator.

Minimum temperatures are forecast to remain above 22C (71.6F) across large parts of the country, locally exceeding 25C (77F), while daytime temperatures could approach or surpass all-time records in some locations.

The agency said a red heat wave alert was being considered for parts of central and northern France as the country braces for what it described as an intense and long-lasting heat wave expected to peak early next week.

In addition to the heat wave warnings, Meteo-France placed 10 departments under orange alert for thunderstorms from Saturday afternoon. Nine of those departments are simultaneously under orange heat wave and thunderstorm alerts, while Aisne is affected only by the storm warning.

The heat wave, which began on Thursday, has disrupted daily life across the country, forcing schools, construction sites, and local authorities to adjust operations or temporarily close facilities.

Forecasters warned that the episode could persist through much of next week and said its duration and severity could be comparable to the August 2003 heat wave, one of the deadliest weather events in modern French history.

Meteo-France forecasts a stable period of very high temperatures between Monday and Thursday, with both daytime and nighttime temperatures remaining at extremely high levels before a possible decline from June 26, although that outlook remains uncertain.

The extreme temperatures have also raised concerns over public events planned for the weekend, including France’s annual Music Festival (Fete de la Musique), which traditionally attracts large crowds across the country.