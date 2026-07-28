Türkiye and Iraq discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in the defense industry, the head of Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat Haluk Gorgun said on Tuesday.

Gorgun hosted Maj. Gen. Abdulamir Kamil Al-Shammari, director of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, and an accompanying delegation at the secretariat's headquarters in Ankara.

The two sides discussed potential areas for cooperation in the defense industry between Türkiye and Iraq, Gorgun said in a post on US social media platform X.

He also thanked Al-Shammari and the Iraqi delegation for their visit.