‘The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade,’ says UEFA

‘Not FIFA’s to sell’: UEFA rejects Infantino’s reported World Cup sale plan ‘The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade,’ says UEFA

UEFA on Tuesday criticized a reported plan by FIFA President Gianni Infantino to sell stakes in the FIFA World Cup to private investors, saying football's governance is "not FIFA's to sell."

The Times newspaper reported that Infantino was planning to sell stakes in the tournament to private investors. The report said he had held talks with investors close to US President Donald Trump’s administration and warned the move could have a “devastating” impact on football.

According to the report, each of FIFA's 211 member associations would likely receive a stake worth about £15 million ($20 million). The associations would be able to keep the stake or sell it to generate income.

The report also cited sources as saying that Infantino was preparing to lead the company as commissioner after his final term as FIFA president. It said he was expected to be re-elected unopposed through 2031.

In a statement, UEFA said the reported plan crossed "a line that football's governing institutions should never cross."

"UEFA takes it extremely seriously. So should every National Football Association. So should every stakeholder: leagues, clubs, players, supporters, governments and everyone who cares about the future of the game," the organization said.

"The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade – especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA's to sell."