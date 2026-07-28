Rainfall-induced disaster buried over 10 residential buildings in Chongqing municipality on July 17

Another 30 confirmed dead in mountain collapse in southwestern China: Report Rainfall-induced disaster buried over 10 residential buildings in Chongqing municipality on July 17

Thirty more people have been confirmed dead in a mountain collapse that hit southwestern China's Chongqing municipality on July 17, state media reported on Tuesday

The 30 fatalities have been cumulatively confirmed after DNA testing and identification of remains since July 23, according to the Xinhua news agency.

DNA verification for some other recovered remains is still ongoing.

The rainfall-induced disaster had buried more than 10 residential buildings.

On July 23, local authorities reported that the death toll rose to 11, with 50 people missing.

Further search operations are underway.

