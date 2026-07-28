Another 30 confirmed dead in mountain collapse in southwestern China: Report

Amir Latif Arain
28 July 2026•Update: 28 July 2026
Thirty more people have been confirmed dead in a mountain collapse that hit southwestern China's Chongqing municipality on July 17, state media reported on Tuesday
The 30 fatalities have been cumulatively confirmed after DNA testing and identification of remains since July 23, according to the Xinhua news agency.
DNA verification for some other recovered remains is still ongoing.
The rainfall-induced disaster had buried more than 10 residential buildings.
On July 23, local authorities reported that the death toll rose to 11, with 50 people missing.
Further search operations are underway.