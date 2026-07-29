'He did say one very good thing. He said he's going to open up North Sea oil,' US president says

Trump says UK's new premier told him he would open up North Sea for oil 'He did say one very good thing. He said he's going to open up North Sea oil,' US president says

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham told him he plans to open the North Sea to expanded oil drilling.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump praised Burnham's reported commitment to developing the country's offshore energy resources.

"He did say one very good thing. He said he's going to open up North Sea oil. If he does that, you're going to be a wealthy country," Trump said.

He contrasted Burnham's position with that of former Prime Minister Keir Starmer, saying he had repeatedly urged Starmer to increase North Sea oil production.

"I was telling Prime Minister Starmer, 'Open up the North Sea!'" Trump said.

The US president argued that Britain possesses some of the world's most valuable offshore oil reserves and criticized previous governments for not exploiting them.

"You have one of the most valuable oil finds anywhere in the world, and if the United Kingdom would use it, they'd be a wealthy country again," Trump said. "I tell you what, I could not get Starmer to use it. It was incredible."

Trump said he had recently spoken with Burnham, who assured him the policy would change.

"The new gentleman ... I spoke to him. He said he's going to open up the North Sea," he added.

Last week, British media reported that Burnham is expected to “move quickly” to scale up North Sea oil and gas production as part of a wider push to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The potential expansion of North Sea drilling is expected to reignite debate over the UK’s energy strategy, with supporters arguing that increased domestic production could improve energy security and reduce exposure to international markets.

Critics of further oil and gas expansion have argued that new fossil fuel developments could conflict with climate targets and the transition to renewable energy.

Burnham’s government has framed its economic approach around Manchesterism, which he has described as a model focused on decentralisation, economic growth and a stronger role for the state in shaping markets.