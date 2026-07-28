No leak reported, all crew members accounted for

Tanker carrying sulfuric acid catches fire off southern Norway No leak reported, all crew members accounted for

A tanker carrying sulfuric acid caught fire off southern Norwegian municipality Hvaler on Tuesday, according to broadcaster NRK.

Police confirmed that an explosion-like fire occurred aboard the 120-meter (394-foot) tanker carrying sulfuric acid.

No leak was reported, while rescue and firefighting efforts were underway.

According to the police, all 15 crew members were accounted for.

The vessel, named Bergstraum, is owned by the shipping company Utkilen.

"Our immediate priorities are the safety of all persons on board, safeguarding the vessel and the surrounding environment," Utkilen said in a news release.

While the cause of the incident remained unknown, the company reaffirmed that the crew on board was working to gain full control of the situation.