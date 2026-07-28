Ukrainian president says he and US counterpart discussed 'licenses for Patriot interceptor production and several other ideas that could help'

Zelenskyy says he had ‘good’ meeting with Trump in Oval Office Ukrainian president says he and US counterpart discussed 'licenses for Patriot interceptor production and several other ideas that could help'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he had a “good” meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC.

In a statement on US social media company X, Zelenskyy thanked Trump for “everything we do together to protect the lives of Ukrainians and advance peace,” as well as offered Kyiv’s condolences on the passing of Sen. Lindsey Graham, describing the late US senator as a “true friend of Ukraine.”

“The President and I discussed licenses for Patriot interceptor production and several other ideas that could help. We also spoke about diplomacy – it’s important that the diplomatic process be reinvigorated,” Zelenskyy added.

He said their teams will arrange the details for further communication, and that he is grateful to the US for its “firm support.”

The Ukrainian president arrived in the US earlier Tuesday to attend Graham's funeral service. He will also hold separate talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and a bipartisan group of senators as the US Senate prepares to hold its first vote on the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctions Act on Russia and Iran.

"Our number-one priority is anti-ballistic defense and strategic cooperation with America. Peace needs to be brought closer," Zelenskyy had said upon his arrival in the US.

Before the Tuesday meeting, the Ukrainian and US presidents last met on the sidelines of the July NATO summit in Türkiye’s capital Ankara.

According to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, the latest meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, which was not open to the media, lasted for about an hour.