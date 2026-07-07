Premier Pedro Sanchez welcomed by Turkish Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas as 2-day NATO summit kicks off

Spain's Sanchez arrives in Ankara for NATO summit Premier Pedro Sanchez welcomed by Turkish Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas as 2-day NATO summit kicks off

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday to attend the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit.

Sanchez's plane landed at Ankara’s Esenboga Airport, where he was welcomed by Turkish Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas and other officials.

He arrived on day one of the two-day NATO summit, along with a host of fellow leaders from Europe and other countries worldwide.

The premier summit in Ankara is bringing together leaders of the 32-member NATO alliance as well as key partners to discuss Europe’s defense capacity, the alliance’s defense spending targets, military modernization, and continued support for Ukraine.