EU budget should reflect future ambitions while taking current economic realities into account, Irish prime minister says

Ireland seeks EU budget deal by year-end, premier tells German chancellor EU budget should reflect future ambitions while taking current economic realities into account, Irish prime minister says

The Irish taoiseach, or prime minister, said securing agreement on the EU’s next long-term budget would be a key priority during Ireland's presidency of the EU Council, as he hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for talks in Dublin.

Before the meeting, Micheal Martin told reporters that Ireland would work to bridge differences among member states over the bloc's next multiannual financial framework.

"It is important that we reach agreement on the Union's next long-term budget, a multiannual financial framework, as soon as possible," he said.

"Europe needs a budget that meets its future needs and ambitions, while also reflecting our current economic situation," Martin added.

He said Ireland, as holder of the EU Council presidency, would consult all member states before presenting a new proposal in October.

"As presidency, Ireland's task is to listen carefully to the priorities of all member states and to make a new proposal in October that will hopefully help bring positions closer together," he said.

"I will listen carefully to the chancellor on what is important to him and to Germany. I will also discuss with him where there may be scope for compromise."

Martin said he believed an agreement on the budget could be reached before the end of the year.

He also said improving Europe's economic competitiveness remained one of Ireland's main priorities during its presidency.

"The European Union's institutions have signed up to the One Europe, One Market Roadmap, which identifies the key steps we need to take together to get there. It is our guiding star as presidency," he said.

Martin said the roadmap included measures to simplify regulation, deepen the single market, expand trade links, address energy costs and prepare Europe for the digital and climate transitions.

He also said Ireland would continue efforts to advance EU enlargement.

"We will do our utmost to ensure that those countries looking to join the EU can move forward as fast and as far as possible, consistent with the efforts they are making to undertake the necessary reforms," he said.

The two leaders also discussed international issues, including the war in Ukraine.

Martin said he visited Ukraine last week and reiterated Ireland's support for the country.

"We must never forget what our fellow Europeans endure every single day in this brutal and illegal war. They are deeply deserving of our support, which is unshakable, and our commitment to helping them secure a just and lasting peace," he said.

Merz has previously said the EU's next long-term budget could not accommodate excessive spending increases, arguing that the bloc needs to make hundreds of billions of euros in savings rather than expand its workforce.

Germany is among several member states calling for a smaller budget than the European Commission's proposed €2 trillion ($2.2 trillion) spending plan.