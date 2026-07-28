'We're going to get rid of that,' says president

Trump urges Senate to pass legislation ending twice-yearly clock changes 'We're going to get rid of that,' says president

US President Donald Trump urged the Senate to finalize legislation that would eliminate the nation’s twice-yearly clock changes.

“Speaking of that, let’s get rid of Daylight Saving Time stuff,” Trump told a crowd Monday at a rally in the state of Michigan.

He expressed hope that the Senate would follow the House of Representatives, which passed the measure July 14. The bill, pending in the upper chamber, aims to make daylight saving time permanent.

"We're going to get rid of that," said Trump.

The president has frequently characterized the seasonal switch as a “big inconvenience” and “very costly” for the federal government. Trump previously urged lawmakers to “push hard for more daylight at the end of the day,” on his social media platform Truth Social.

Daylight Saving Time in the US begins the second Sunday in March and concludes the first Sunday in November.